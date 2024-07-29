Paolo Banchero has a strong case to make the 2028 USA Olympic roster
By Elaine Blum
The 2024 Olympics just kicked off in Paris, and even though the rest of the world is catching up, the USA is still the favorite to win gold in basketball—both the men's and women's teams. After a somewhat embarrassing outing in the FIBA World Cup, the U.S. decided to bring out all the big stars.
LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant are all legends of the game. Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis are some of the most dominant big men out there. Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum, and Derrick White are all NBA champions. Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton are two of the future stars in the NBA.
This team is stacked, but it is also old in basketball years. While that might not hinder them this year, it will likely keep several players from returning to Team USA for the next Olympics. Four years from now, only Edwards and Haliburton will be younger than 30, and only Devin Booker, Bam Adebayo, and Tatum will be in their early thirties. Curry, James, Durant, and Holiday will all be approaching or past forty.
That means Team USA will have to find some new players to go to the Olympics. Paolo Banchero should be on top of the list.
Paolo Banchero should be on the USA's 2028 Olympic roster
Banchero already played with Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, choosing the U.S. national team over representing Italy. The tournament did not end how Team USA would have liked it, but there are reasons for that. For one, they arrived without a strong starting center to a competition heavily focused on center play.
It should certainly not take away from Banchero's case to make Team USA again in the future. Right now, Team USA is relying heavily on LeBron James—a big, physical two-way forward with a great playmaking ability. Does that remind you of anyone?
This is not to say that Banchero is on the same level as LeBron James—James is in a stratosphere few players will ever reach—but Banchero could offer a similar skill set, judging by what he has shown so far.
In just his second season, Banchero averaged 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. During his very first playoff run, he upped those averages to 27 points, 8.6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1.1 steals. He also struggled with turnovers but that is something he can easily work on and improve with more experience and more playmaking help.
It is not crazy to believe that, four years from now, Banchero will be one of the best young players in the NBA. He is already showing signs and should make the jump from All-Star to All-NBA player soon. Four years from now, Banchero will only be approaching his prime.
The USA prides itself on being the top basketball nation in the world. To keep that status, they will have to find young players to carry the torch once the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant are done. Anthony Edwards should be a staple on Team USA from now on if he wants to be, and Banchero should be joining him.
The NBA is becoming more and more international. Looking at some of the best young talent, many of them are not American. Just take Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Victor Wembanyama, for example. While that is great for the game overall, Team USA will have to compete with more and more talent on the international stage. Banchero is set up to eventually be one of the best American-born players and should be representing Team USA at the next Olympics.