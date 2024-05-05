The Orlando Magic's record in winner-take-all games
1997 First Round: Miami Heat def. Orlando Magic, 91-83
The Orlando Magic were on the ropes heading back to Orlando after dropping the first two games of their first-round series with the Miami Heat. They got trounced in those games, losing by 35 and 17 in the two games to face elimination heading back to the Orlando Arena.
This is what a 2-seed is supposed to do with a 7-seed. With injuries hitting the roster hard early in the series, interim coach Richie Adubato turned to his star in Anfernee Hardaway and asked the young guard to carry the team in his first year without Shaquille O'Neal.
Hardaway delivered perhaps the two greatest individual playoff performances in Magic history, scoring 42 and 41 points to even the series and force a decisive Game 5. And Hardaway stepped up again with 33 points in that game too.
The Heat though held on and won the only playoff series between the two teams from the Sunshine State with a 91-83 victory.
Alonzo Mourning scored 22 points to go with 12 rebounds, taking advantage of a thin Magic frontcourt after both Rony Seikaly and Horace Grant went out with injuries earlier in the series. Sharpshooter Voshon Lenard put himself among the great Magic playoff killers with 19 points on 4-for-9 shooting from deep.
Tim Hardaway was the hero for Miami though. Even with just 11 points and 11 assists in the game, Hardaway helped the Heat hold off the Magic.
Orlando cut a 16-point deficit to start the fourth quarter with 1:06 to play. But Hardaway answered with a basket and a 3-pointer to put the game away and ensure the Heat advanced out of the first round.
It is one of the tougher losses in Magic history considering the superhuman effort Anfernee Hardaway put in to save the series.