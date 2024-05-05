The Orlando Magic's record in winner-take-all games
The Orlando Magic's record in winner-take-all games
1995 Eastern Conference Finals: Orlando Magic def. Indiana Pacers, 105-81
The Orlando Magic were the top seed in the Eastern Conference in the 1995 season behind Shaquille O'Neal and Anfernee Hardaway. Still, no one could quite believe the Magic made it to the conference finals. They arrived far earlier than anybody believed.
Even after they defeated the Chicago Bulls in six games in the second round, everyone believed this was the Indiana Pacers' time, especially after they finally overcame the New York Knicks. The Magic were more than up to the task despite their apparent lack of experience.
The home teams won every game in the series through six games -- sound familiar? After a 123-96 shellacking at Market Square Arena in Indianapolis, everyone seemed to expect the young team to fold at home.
But the Magic were nearly unbeatable at the Orlando Arena that year, going 39-2 in the regular season. Famously, Shaquille O'Neal told then-radio broadcaster David Steele on the ride back home for Game 7 not to worry, the Magic had it.
Orlando defeated Indiana 105-81 behind a 53-36 second half, punching the franchise's first ticket to the NBA Finals. O'Neal scored 25 points and 11 rebounds. He led a balanced effort that saw all five starters score in double figures.
Reggie Miller scored only 12 points on 2-for-7 shooting from three.
The Magic leaned on their defense, showing the toughness and grit that defined their incredible run through the playoffs that year. And they celebrated like kings with a huge celebration on the court.
For a franchise's first do-or-die game, this was a stunning turn of events and a huge victory for the young franchise. Things were never going to be better for the Magic than this -- because Magic fans know what happened in the 1995 NBA Finals, unfortunately.