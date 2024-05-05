The Orlando Magic's record in winner-take-all games
The confetti fell on the Kia Center floor with a little more flourish. Jalen Suggs hit the TV screen cueing up the Orlando Magic Theme Song a little harder.
Friday's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers was a celebratory moment. The Magic had taken care of their business on their home floor and forced a Game 7. They lived to fight another day.
It is about as big a win as the Magic have had in 15 years. There was a lot of pain that gave way to a lot of excitement inside the Kia Center.
After the game, the Magic certainly released that emotion. There was a lot of celebrating. They gave everything on the floor for Game 6. That much was clear.
They will still need to give a little more to win Game 7 on the road. Nobody knows how this series will end. Both the Magic and Cavs have gotten their shots in and Sunday's game may be about survival as much as anything.
Orlando has celebrated its 35th anniversary this season. The team has brought in some of its most beloved players -- including retiring Shaquille O'Neal's jersey in February. Even the much-scorned Dwight Howard arrived to cheers for Game 6 on Friday.
This season very much feels like one that will be recorded and remembered in Magic history. And the journey could continue with a victory Sunday in Game 7.
With this team entering Magic history already, they have a chance to do something only a few teams in Magic history have done -- win a do-or-die series capper. And especially to do it on the road.
History will be made on the court at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday. And this young Magic team in 2024 could join an exclusive club of teams in franchise history to win a Game 7 (or Game 5 in the first round pre-2003).
This is how the Magic have fared in their do-or-die games in franchise history.