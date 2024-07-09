Orlando Magic's most glaring need after first wave of NBA free agency
By Elaine Blum
Orlando was originally expected to be a big player in NBA free agency as one of the few playoff teams with significant cap space. The team's first move was a big one, luring two-time champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope away from the Denver Nuggets.
After that, the Magic were not inactive but did not make any other big moves. Instead, they decided to try and recreate the team's chemistry from last season and bring back most of their own free agents.
Orlando's cap space is largely gone, and the team addressed some needs, most importantly 3-point shooting. Adding Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the starting lineup and bringing Gary Harris off the bench should help the Magic space the floor better than they were able to last season. Plus, they should be one of the best defensive teams in the league once again.
And yet, it seems like something is still missing.
Magic's most glaring need after first free agency moves
It might be that the Magic can get away with not having a traditional point guard. If Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are healthy, they will get plenty of playmaking out of them. Besides, Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, and Cole Anthony have the entire summer to prepare for being without a table-setter and work on their playmaking skills.
Still, it could be risky for the Magic to go into next season without any additional playmaking help. It doesn't even have to be a starting point guard—that ship sailed when the Magic signed Caldwell-Pope—but at least someone who can come in and facilitate when the offense comes to a halt.
At this point, it would be more of an injury insurance. If Banchero is injured and misses significant time, who do the Magic run the offense through? Franz Wagner is the obvious answer, but he will not be on the court for 48 minutes straight.
The Magic need more playmaking and someone who is comfortable setting up his teammates. It doesn't really matter whether that comes in the form of internal development or outside help as long as the Magic can address this need somehow. They seem to have faith in Jalen Suggs to improve as a playmaker, but that could backfire, especially since Banchero has already said how much he would like to play more off the ball.
ESPN's Chris Herring recently suggested that the Magic should get Tyus Jones in a sign-and-trade to add some playmaking to the bench. Outright singing a free-agent point guard is not an option anymore, but there are ways to bring in another player.