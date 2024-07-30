Who is the Orlando Magic's mascot? Everything to know about Stuff the Magic Dragon
By Elaine Blum
Mascots are a big part of most NBA experiences, as they hype up the crowd, put on skits, and provide entertainment during breaks. For the Magic, that duty is performed by Stuff the Magic Dragon.
He tosses t-shirts, puts on dunk shows with the help of a trampoline, breakdances on the court, and pumps up the crowd with signs. For important games, like opening night or the playoffs, Stuff the Magic Dragon can often be seen entering the arena on a zip line or with a bungee jump.
Stuff was created and first took the court in 1989. His name is a play on the song "Puff, the Magic Dragon" by Peter, Paul and Mary, with the first name changed to reference dunking.
Having a dragon represent the Orlando Magic is very fitting, as it embodies the fantasy genre evoked by the team's name. It was not the only or first option, however. A Wizard, a rabbit, and a magic bean were proposed as well.
Stuff the Magic Dragon is one of the older NBA mascots. Only Henry the Hawk, Hugo the Hornet, Benny the Bull, Burnie, Bango the Buck, and The Coyote have been around longer. Out of that group, Benny the Bull is easily the oldest mascot. He debuted in 1969.
What does Stuff the Magic Dragon do when he is not at Magic games?
Stuff the Magic Dragon has gained fame as the Magic's mascot and won Mascot of the Year twice in 2016 and 2017. The award was first introduced in 2005, and for now, Stuff is the only mascot to win it in two consecutive seasons. Other mascots to have won the award more than once are Jazz Bear (3), Clutch the Rocket Bear (3), and The Coyote (2).
He is also very busy when there are no Magic games to attend, however.
In 2016, he helped Aaron Gordon during the Slam Dunk Contest, for example. He has also been on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon and hosted the "Celebrity Mascot Games" at Amway Center (now Kia Center), supporting the not-for-profit organization New Hope for Kids.
Stuff the Magic Dragon regularly attends charity events in Orlando and visits schools across the state.