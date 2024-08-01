5 Young players the Orlando Magic should develop, 3 to give up on
By Tyler Watts
Give up: Jett Howard
Howard has proven to be a plus-shooter. The 6’8 wing shot the ball well at the University of Michigan and made 37.7 percent from 3-point range last season in the G League over 337 attempts. The 20-year-old will space the floor, but what else does he offer?
He has size but struggled mightily on defense in the G League. There is limited passing and not much else to be excited about. Howard is a floor spacer with some scoring potential, but he will struggle to stay on the floor without ancillary skills.
It is too soon to completely give up on the 20-year-old wing, but the Magic have no minutes available. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Franz Wagner are the team’s starters on the wings and both will play 30-plus minutes every night. It leaves Howard battling Gary Harris, Jonathan Isaac, Anthony Black, and Tristan da Silva for playing time. There will not be much available and the Magic brought back Harris and Isaac on long-term deals as proof they are prioritizing those options.
Jett Howard was a surprise lottery selection with room to grow. There is plenty of time, but the 6’8 wing needs minutes. They are just not available in Orlando, and the Magic should look to trade him as part of a package for a difference-maker.