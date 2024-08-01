5 Young players the Orlando Magic should develop, 3 to give up on
By Tyler Watts
Develop: Franz Wagner
The Magic made it clear that Wagner is one of their two building blocks by giving him a five-year $224.2 million extension this summer. It was a maximum contract and can balloon to $269 million if he makes All-NBA in 2025.
The 22-year-old averaged 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 steals in 32.5 minutes per game last season. His 3-point percentage strangely dipped to 28.1 percent after shooting north of 35 percent in his first two seasons. Wagner must prove it was a fluke, but he certainly has All-Star potential. It will take time, but the 6’10 forward is years away from his peak.
Giving him a max contract was a bold move, especially with the new spending restrictions the NBA has in place. The Magic clearly believe he will blossom further. He is set to make over $51 million in the 2029-30 season. The salary cap will continue to rise, but that salary only works for Orlando if Wagner is an All-Star and elite NBA player.
The Magic are all-in on Franz Wagner’s development. His versatile skill set makes him valuable. He will keep improving and could be a top 20 player in the world in his prime. Orlando must help him reach his ceiling or the franchise may regret giving him a rookie max extension. Bet on Wagner blossoming as the Magic continue to ascend.