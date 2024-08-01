5 Young players the Orlando Magic should develop, 3 to give up on
By Tyler Watts
Develop: Jalen Suggs
It is crazy to think Suggs just turned 23 years old. He is still a young player, despite entering the final season of his rookie contract. The Magic need to work out an extension, and the 6’5 guard will get a massive pay raise after a breakout third year.
Suggs became one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA and significantly improved his jumper last season. It took him from a top-five draft pick playing off the bench to an unquestioned starter and key piece moving forward. Suggs averaged 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.4 steals in 27.0 minutes per game and was named second-team All-Defense.
The 23-year-old is locked in as a starter and should be a key rotation piece for a decade-plus. Suggs has room to grow as a playmaker and must maintain his shooting improvements to reach his ceiling. The 6’5 guard is still ascending and will likely land a massive contract before the start of the regular season.
Jalen Suggs should be one of three Orlando Magic starters under 24 years old next season. That is not common for a contending team and shows the franchise’s future potential if they can keep their young core intact as they reach their primes.