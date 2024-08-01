5 Young players the Orlando Magic should develop, 3 to give up on
By Tyler Watts
Develop: Anthony Black
The sixth overall pick in the 2023 draft played in 69 regular season games as a rookie. His numbers were not eye-popping, but Black shot 46.6 percent from the field and 39.4 percent on his threes. The 20-year-old is looking to take a step in year two and hopes to get more on-ball opportunities after the departures of Markelle Fultz and Joe Ingles.
The 6’7 guard has plus size and immense potential. He fell out of the Magic’s rotation down the stretch and into the playoffs, but not many rookies are helping contenders. Black is still packed with upside and does not turn 21 until January.
Orlando hopes to see improvements on both ends of the floor. His shooting is a swing skill. He made 37 of his 94 3-point attempts last season but was a subpar shooter in college. The Magic want to see Black making plays and being a versatile defender. If he does that while being an above-average shooter, the 6'7 guard is an NBA starter for a decade-plus.
The Orlando Magic have a crowded backcourt. Jalen Suggs and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope appear locked in as starters with Cole Anthony and Gary Harris returning off the bench. Can Black work his way into significant minutes? The franchise should find him opportunities and continue his development because he has the makings of an exciting option. It is all about helping him reach his ceiling.