Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies (March 30, 2024): 3 Things To Watch, Odds and Prediction
The Orlando Magic aim to snap their three-game losing streak and ensure they finish at least .500 on their eight-game homestand as they take on a depleted Memphis Grizzlies team.
Season Series: Grizzlies 107, Magic 106 in Memphis on Jan. 26; Tonight in Orlando
Pace
Off. Rtg.
Def. Rtg.
eFG%
O.Reb.%
TO%
FTR
Memphis
98.7
107.0
113.8
51.3
28.1
15.2
24.4
Orlando
97.4
112.8
110.8
54.2
29.9
15.2
28.8
OMD Prediction
Our Record: 47-26/37-36 ATS
The Orlando Magic are on a three-game losing streak. It feels like the world is falling in a lot of ways. The 4-seed New York Knicks have a two-game lead on the Orlando Magic now and are further away than the 6-seed Indiana Pacers, now one game back with the Magic holding two games in hand. Everyone is focused on the Playoffs and end-of-season races.
The message the Magic want to convey is to relax. They know they have made miscues down the stretch that have cost them games -- the kind of miscues they have to excise before the Playoffs -- but they are still in these games. It will not take much for them to right the ship. Three close losses to Playoff teams are disheartening but not fatal.
Still, the Magic need wins. They need proof of concept they can step up at this time of year against quality opponents. The last three games did not do much to quiet questions about the Magic's Playoff viability. And now they will have to get their next opportunities on the road.
The Memphis Grizzlies represent an opportunity for a get-right game. They are struggling record-wise and full of injuries -- Ja Morant and Marcus Smart have been out with long-term injuries and Desmond Bane is out with back soreness.
Orlando lost to a similarly depleted Memphis team back in January. This game should be no pushover. And the Magic will be without Gary Harris (right plantar fascia) and Jonathan Isaac (left knee) with their injury maintenance.
This game though feels like a must-win for the Magic just to get the feeling of winning again. And they should treat it as such as their homestand comes to a close.
3 Keys To Watch
Battle for the Paint
The Orlando Magic have been struggling to shoot in the last two games especially. Their defense can keep them in games, but they need the feeling of seeing the ball go in. And their struggles start with getting back to basics.
This Magic team is all about getting to the paint and putting pressure on the rim. That is the essential formula for the Magic's offense. When they can get put pressure on the rim, they are at their best to score period.
The Orlando Magic lost the paint 52-50 to the LA Clippers on Friday. They lost points in the paint 54-48 to the Golden State Warriors. They lost to the Sacramento Kings because of their poor 3-point shooting in the end.
Winning the paint is the biggest key for the Magic to win. They are eighth in the league with 52.2 points in the paint per game and are 26-6 when they score 55 or more points in the paint.
The Memphis Grizzlies have a great rim protector in Jaren Jackson Jr. that the Orlando Magic will have to be wary about. They rank 12th in the league giving up 48.7 points in the paint per game. This is where the Magic will win or lose tonight.
The Unknown Factor
The Orlando Magic should still be cautious and focused heading into this game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies have had to pull things together throughout the year and they have had a lot of players step up. And they still have enough dangerous shooting to keep the team on their toes.
Noted Magic killer Luke Kennard scored 15 points on 5-for-10 shooting in the Grizzlies' win in January. Memphis has a lot of players like Kennard who still have a lot to prove and a lot to show for their future. Granted, Kennard has not played in the last five games. Memphis is focusing on its young players.
The Magic cannot sleep on this team in other words. The Grizzlies are struggling with losses in eight of their last 10 games. They have not lost a game by single digits in two weeks (they did have a two-point win in the middle though).
This is the kind of game where Orlando has to take care of business.
Turn the Stars On
That is why this feels like it needs to be a get-right game. And it needs to be one for the Orlando Magic's two stars -- Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Banchero said after Friday's loss that he needs to play better and he knows he needs to play better to help the Orlando Magic get over the top.
Banchero has really struggled during this three-game losing streak. He has posted 20.0 points per game, 7.7 rebounds per game and 4.0 assists per game. But he is shooting 39.6 percent from the floor and 15.8 percent from three with 5.0 turnovers per game.
Wagner has not been much better. He is averaging 15.0 points per game and is shooting 46.3 percent and 11.1 percent from three during this three-game losing streak.
The Magic need their best players to play well. It is that simple. And playing against a team with a poor defense -- even with a solid rim protector -- is at least a chance to see the ball go through the basket. They cannot force anything, but Orlando needs to see their stars round into form and gain confidence ahead of the road trip.