Orlando Magic Trade Deadline: There's no perfect target, one need brings sacrifice
A lot of Orlando Magic fans have trained their eyes on Washington Wizards guard Tyus Jones as a perfect target for the Orlando Magic. While Jones does fill a lot of needs, there is a cost to the offense he might bring.
The risks in acquisition
It still comes down to the basketball. It still comes down to whether Tyus Jones or any player is the right fit for this team. And ultimately, whether the Orlando Magic feel they can cover his weaknesses on the court to take advantage of the strengths he brings with it.
This is not merely a concern when it comes to Jones. This is a concern and a consideration for every player the Magic might look to acquire as the trade deadline and the next transaction window approaches.
As Orlando aims to improve, these are the questions they must ask as they add new players. What are they willing to sacrifice to make gains in their areas of need?
The Magic are entering a new phase of their rebuild and a new stage of their development. They have a lot of questions to ask. And many of them are as much about whether a player improves the team as whether they can absorb those strengths and cover for weaknesses.
The Magic must make these adjustments as they enter this trade market. They have to understand what they might be willing to sacrifice to improve.