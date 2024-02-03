Orlando Magic Trade Deadline: There's no perfect target, one need brings sacrifice
A lot of Orlando Magic fans have trained their eyes on Washington Wizards guard Tyus Jones as a perfect target for the Orlando Magic. While Jones does fill a lot of needs, there is a cost to the offense he might bring.
Tyus Jones Trade Pitches
Those are the questions the Orlando Magic have to ask as they examine adding anyone to this roster.
What are they willing to give up, not just player-wise to acquire players, but what are they willing to sacrifice and fill in to make that new player fit and maximize his skills? What are they willing to sacrifice to boost other parts of the team?
There is a framework to find a deal with the Wizards. I spoke with Locked On Wizards' Brandon Scott about Jones and addressed the abovementioned issues.
The Wizards are not looking for immediate assets, it would appear. They are looking to stuff the coffers to prepare for a complete rebuild.
With Tyus Jones making $14 million, there is a framework for a deal where the Magic trade Gary Harris or Markelle Fultz because they have similar salaries with first-round picks thrown in.
Orlando fans have noted Daniel Gafford or Corey Kispert as potential add-ons to a potential deal too.
They both would add a ton to the team -- whether it is Gafford's defense or Kispert's shooting. There is a potential to expand things -- a Jones and Kispert for Fultz and Okeke works according to the Spotrac trade machine but would almost certainly require adding in a first-round pick.
The Magic could also go smaller and be interested in a veteran like Landry Shamet if that is what it costs. The Magic could be a team that is OK with taking on a bad salary for a player they like.
Neither of these deals may be where the market is at right now. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reports the point guard market has cooled some. The Wizards specifically may be backing off their demand for a first-round pick to acquire Jones and be willing to take on a package of multiple second-round picks.
Considering the Magic are likely to be a playoff team for the foreseeable future and that the team currently has the No. 11 pick playing in the G-League, the Magic may be more willing to part with a first-round pick -- especially the 2025 Denver Nuggets pick they control.
The other part of the Jones equation is the Magic are one of the few teams with cap room this offseason -- an estimated $41.1 million before cap holds and guarantees like Jonathan Isaac's $17 million. That is enough to go out and sign a free agent like Jones outright.
If the Magic honestly believe Jones is their guy, why expend valuable assets to acquire him when they can sign him in the offseason? The only reason to trade for him now is if it costs relatively little, if they believe he is the point guard to build around and if they feel they need to prevent other teams from obtaining his Bird Rights to re-sign him this offseason.
There is a lot to consider. But it does seem like Jones is attainable. And there is a path for the Magic to acquire him.