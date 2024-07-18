Orlando Magic ship out two starters in costly mock trade
By Elaine Blum
One thing most people covering the NBA believe the Orlando Magic still need to become true contenders is a traditional point guard. The team has struggled offensively, especially when the defensive intensity picked up in the playoffs. Paolo Banchero even voiced his desire to add a table-setter to the team.
The Magic signed a point guard this summer, but no one should expect Cory Joseph to play many minutes. The organization seems committed to playing Jalen Suggs as the starting point guard and giving the backup minutes to Anthony Black and Cole Anthony.
It could work out—the Magic obviously want the ball in Paolo Banchero's and Franz Wagner's hands as much as possible—but it could also not work out. One year from now, we might be talking about the Magic's offense stalled out in the playoffs once again because they had no one to set the table and get Banchero some easy shots.
Thus, many outlets have proposed ways for the Magic to get a point guard. Bleacher Report recently released five blockbuster trade ideas, and the Magic appeared in that article as well.
Bleacher Report proposes costly deal to get the Magic a point guard
After the playoffs, there were some rumors that things in Cleveland were falling apart. People were speculating that either Donovan Mitchell or Darius Garland would be on the way out. The situation seems to have calmed down since then, and Mitchell signed a contract extension.
Still, there are questions about the backcourt fit. Figuring out how to play two undersized, ball-dominant guards together is not easy.
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz solved that problem by sending Garland to the Magic in a mock trade that includes Orlando sending out two starters
Magic receive: Darius Garland, Jaylon Tyson
Cavaliers receive: Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter Jr., Cole Anthony
That is quite the haul for a player who has only made one All-Star team so far and does not fit the Magic's defensive identity.
Garland might be able to transform the Magic's offense and take the team to the next level while relying on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to anchor the perimeter defense. And yet, giving up two starters and one of last season's key bench players is a lot.
Especially seeing Suggs' name in a mock trade doesn't feel right. Suggs is the heart and soul of the Magic's defensive identity and is still incredibly young. He can still grow as a point guard.
It just doesn't seem like the Magic would even entertain the idea of moving Suggs before giving him a chance to prove himself as the starting point guard.
To give up on him, the Magic would have to be incredibly desperate or believe that the trade would immediately result in a deep playoff run. Everything this summer has been about maintaining the team's defensive identity and bringing back familiar faces. While Suggs has not yet signed an extension, he is a big part of both.