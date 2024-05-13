5 Players the Magic should target over Klay Thompson this offseason
By Tyler Watts
1. Paul George
George may be the best available free agent this summer. He spent the last five years in Los Angeles playing next to Kawhi Leonard. They were supposed to form an annual title contender, but injuries and unfortunate events led the Clippers to just three playoff series wins. George remains an elite two-way player, and this could be the moment to move on.
The Clippers want him back, but no extension has been reached. PG13 just turned 34 and it is fair to question how many elite years he has left. It would likely take a max contract to convince him to come to Orlando. It is a risky move but would give the Magic the elite scorer they want.
George is a top 25 player in the NBA right now. He is an elite shooter and defender to go with his scoring. The 6’8 wing could help the Magic reach the next level, and Orlando should certainly pay PG13 over Klay Thompson if given the option in free agency.
The Orlando Magic want to make a splash this summer. Whether it is singing a marquee free agent or making a blockbuster trade, expect the franchise to be aggressive. The Magic showed they are on the rise, but need more talent to take the next step.