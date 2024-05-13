5 Players the Magic should target over Klay Thompson this offseason
By Tyler Watts
3. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
KCP could be on the move this summer. He has a $15.4 million player option, and the Nuggets are facing a financial crunch. If he opts out in hopes of getting a raise, Caldwell-Pope may be searching for a new team.
The 6’5 wing won his second ring in 2023 and is one of the best 3-and-D options in the NBA. Over the last five seasons, KCP has made 40.3 percent from 3-point range and four playoff appearances. His numbers do not jump off the screen, but Caldwell-Pope is happy playing a role and helping his team win.
The Magic desperately need shooting and should be searching for a 3-and-D wing. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner will still be key parts of their offense. Orlando must develop them into stars if they want to jump into title contention. Their other standout should be a ball-handler who can create easier shots for every player on the floor.
Klay Thompson is no longer a lockdown defender. He will space the floor and score 18-plus every night, but finding a defensive matchup is a must. KCP can check at the point of attack and is happy spacing the floor. He will get less than Thompson in free agency and is a superior fit in Orlando.