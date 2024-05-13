5 Players the Magic should target over Klay Thompson this offseason
By Tyler Watts
4. Kelly Oubre Jr.
Oubre just finished a one-year minimum contract with the 76ers where he averaged 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 30.7 minutes per game. He is a career 32.7 percent 3-point shooter, which won’t solve Orlando’s spacing issues. There is still plenty to like if they can convince him to join the Magic.
The 28-year-old is in the middle of his prime and capable of creating shots. Orlando desperately needed more offensive punch in the playoffs. He can play 30-plus minutes every night and drop 15 points. There are concerns about his jumper, defense, and playmaking, but the Magic are not exactly known as a free-agent destination.
What is the market for the 6’7 wing this summer? Not many players go from making the minimum to getting a massive contract. Oubre may earn the non-taxpayer mid-level exception of $12.8 million, but it is difficult to see him getting more.
Klay Thompson turned down a $24 million per season extension from the Golden State Warriors. Why would he take less to come to Orlando? The Magic can get Kelly Oubre Jr. for half that price and focus the majority of their cap space on filling other needs like finding a lead ball-handler and floor spacers.