Orlando Magic offseason improvements will start with their own free agents
The Orlando Magic are finishing the season with the same group that started the year. They likely will not start next year with the same roster. And their decisions on how to evolve and grow will start with their own free agents.
What the Orlando Magic will do with their free agents
Moe Wagner (Team Option)
Moe Wagner is finding his way in the NBA. At 26, he is developing as an off-the-bench scorer. He is the ultimate competitor. He is shooting a career-high 58.9 percent and is clearly in a rhythm.
The Magic have the third-highest-scoring bench unit in the league at 42 points per game. Wagner is a major part of the team's success this season in his ability to get open.
He is an excellent cutter and uses pivot moves to get his shot on the rim over defenders. He primarily scores within 10 feet but is serviceable from deep making half a three per game. You cannot leave him wide open or he will take advantage.
Wagner possesses a quick first step to get by large defenders who cannot move laterally to cut him off when he drives to the lane. He uses efficient dribble moves and euro-steps to find openings for easy dunks.
If you solely watch Wagner on offense, his off-ball positioning is impressive. He uses his 245-pound frame to gain inside leverage to seal defenders for finishes at the basket and offensive rebounds.
He fits really well with Jonathan Isaac as a frontcourt. Isaac is the long rim protector while Wagner sacrifices his body to box out and draw charges. The best part of this tandem is both can guard perimeter players in pick-and-roll scenarios where a switch is required.
The Magic will continue to build their second unit and Wagner will be a large part of that development.
Wagner has a team option next season on his $8 million contract. That will be the easiest decision of the offseason for Orlando. He will be on the team next season as a key contributor.