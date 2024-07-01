5 Moves the Magic must make after signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
By Tyler Watts
1. Find a playmaker
The Magic were 28th in assists per game last season and dead last in the playoffs. Paolo Banchero led the team with 5.4 per game, and Orlando had just three players produce more than three each night. They are comfortable letting Banchero and Franz Wagner be their primary creators, but the Magic could use a pure point guard to run their second unit.
Cole Anthony is a score-first option. Markelle Fultz is unlikely to return, and Anthony Black is not ready to be the primary playmaker on the floor. The Magic could use a veteran who can get everyone open looks.
Tyus Jones and Dennis Smith Jr. are two interesting free agents on different tiers that jump out. They are strong playmakers capable of getting their teammates involved. Can the Magic add someone like that in free agency or via trade to round out their roster? It could be the missing piece that sets them up to make a playoff run in 2025.
The Orlando Magic have work to do. They need to add more talent, build their depth, and fill a few holes before the 2024-25 season gets underway. The franchise has money to spend and a desire to contend, so stay tuned to see what they can pull off.