5 Moves the Magic must make after signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
By Tyler Watts
2. Add a big man
UPDATE: Magic agreed to contract with Goga Bitadze on July 1.
Wendell Carter’s minutes declined to just 25.6 per game last season. The 25-year-old is a talented player with a strong skill set, but his lack of rim protection can be problematic. He played a bit more in the playoffs but still averaged just 26.4 each night. That leaves plenty of minutes for another big man.
Even if the Magic bring Moritz Wagner back, Carter has never played more than 62 games in a season in his six-year NBA career. He averages just 52.5. Orlando needs plenty of cover if they decide to keep him as their starting five.
The market for centers dried up quickly. It is mostly minimum options at this stage, but the Magic must find a diamond in the rough. Xavier Tillman Sr. is an intriguing option that helped the Celtics when called upon in the playoffs.
They could just re-sign Goga Bitadze and Wagner to round things out, but there will be competition from other teams.
Orlando may be best served finding an option via trade. It will cost them some draft capital and young talent but could allow the Magic to have a key piece moving forward without overpaying in free agency.
Adding a big man is a must, but that is not the only position where the franchise needs an upgrade.