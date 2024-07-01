5 Moves the Magic must make after signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
By Tyler Watts
3. Build depth
Head coach Jamahl Mosely and the Magic ran out of options in the playoffs. Ten players stuck in their rotation for Orlando’s first-round series against the Cavaliers, but only three played more than 26.5 minutes per contest. Mosley kept searching for the right combinations but struggled to find them.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope helps solve the equation. He provides much-needed floor spacing and defense. The veteran is a proven winner who is comfortable in his role. KCP will play 30-plus in the playoffs and gives the franchise a reliable option.
Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, and Joe Ingles are all likely to depart in free agency. That leaves the Magic down three players from their postseason rotation. Caldwell-Pope may fill the minutes of two of them, but Orlando still needs depth and options to turn to if things are going sideways.
The Magic should only sign players capable of playing a role on their roster. Anthony Black, Jett Howard, and Caleb Houstan are unlikely to be ready for a serious run, so the franchise needs veterans to fill those roles. Counting on Jonathan Issac is difficult, so depth is key. Finding a minimum contract or two that can still handle minutes should be the goal to complete their roster.