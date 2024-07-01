5 Moves the Magic must make after signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
By Tyler Watts
4. Extend Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs long-term
The 2021 draft class becomes extension-eligible on July 6 and has until the day before the regular season begins to sign new contracts. It is a crucial window for every team, but the Magic had two picks in the top eight. Both have blossomed into key pieces of their core, and Orlando must get fresh contracts done to avoid them becoming restricted free agents in the 2025 offseason.
Wagner has All-Star potential. The 22-year-old averaged 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 steals in 32.5 minutes per game last season. The best is still yet to come and fans can expect him to land a monster extension. With the cap rising, the Magic need to get it done and get him locked in.
Suggs has blossomed into an elite defender, and the 23-year-old keeps improving. The Magic need him to stop the opposition’s lead ball-handler and hope his shooting upgrade becomes the norm. Getting Suggs under contract before he takes another leap is wise.
The Orlando Magic should have three starters locked in through the close of the 2020s. Add in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to give the Magic a team on the rise over the next three years. They must improve their depth and round out their roster to take the next step.