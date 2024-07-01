5 Moves the Magic must make after signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
By Tyler Watts
The Orlando Magic made a massive splash by agreeing to a contract with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. They wanted a difference-maker and got a wing who has won two rings in the last five years. KCP fills several needs for the Magic and was a key addition to the franchise.
Orlando still has money to spend and roster spots to fill. They have just ten players under contract and are $34 million below the salary cap before signing first-round draft pick Tristan da Silva. The Magic figure to fill some of that space by re-signing their own free agents, but the front office has more work to do.
Orlando struck out on Isaiah Hartenstein after he agreed to a three-year $87 million deal with the Thunder. The Magic want to make another splash, and these moves are a must to round out their roster.
5. Re-sign Moe Wagner
Orlando is thin in the frontcourt with Goga Bitadze, Wagner, and Joe Ingles becoming free agents. The Magic have Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., and Jonathan Isaac on their roster, but the rest of the minutes at the four and five would currently have to be handled by Franz Wagner. They certainly need help inside.
Moritz Wagner has blossomed into a strong role player in Orlando. He averaged 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 17.7 minutes per game last season. The 27-year-old is in his prime and appeared in 80 games in 2024.
The Magic need to get him back to add frontcourt depth. They have his Bird rights and can exceed the cap to re-sign him as long as they keep his cap hold on their books. Orlando may be able to add a few other pieces before circling back on a new contract with the 6’11 big man.
The franchise cannot just focus on free agency as they have two massive extensions to get done before the start of the regular season.