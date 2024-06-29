5 Moves the Orlando Magic should make after the 2024 NBA Draft
By Tyler Watts
1. Sign KCP in free agency
The Magic have significant cap space and should use the majority of it on a key contributor. With no true point guard available, Orlando should pivot to finding an elite 3-and-D wing. Fans have heard them linked to multiple names, but Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the most likely target.
KCP won championships with the Lakers and Nuggets as he blossomed into an elite role player. He spaces the floor, sinks open shots, and can guard multiple positions. Caldwell-Pope is not going to complain about shots or touches. The 31-year-old plays his position and makes his team better.
Signing KCP, a point guard, and a big man gives Orlando depth and firepower going into next season. Banchero, Wagner, and Suggs should all be significantly better, which gives the Magic a shot at making a deep run. The Eastern Conference is wide open behind the defending champion Celtics, and Orlando is looking to become a serious threat.
Can the Orlando Magic sign a difference-making free agent? Do they find their missing pieces? It won’t be easy, but that is how the franchise takes the next step. Player movement is just getting started, so stay tuned to see what the Magic can pull off.