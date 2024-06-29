5 Moves the Orlando Magic should make after the 2024 NBA Draft
By Tyler Watts
2. Add a ball-handler
Paolo Banchero led the Magic by averaging 5.4 assists per game last season. Franz Wagner was second with 3.7 each night. Cole Anthony led their point guards with just 2.9. Assists are not everything, but Orlando desperately needs a lead playmaker to run their offense.
Jalen Suggs will start and play significant minutes. He blossomed into an elite defender but is not a traditional point guard. Suggs is better in an off-ball role where he can space the floor and attack closeouts. He should be viewed as the backcourt partner to their lead ball-handler.
Orlando’s other current options are second-year players Anthony Black and Jett Howard or Cole Anthony. The 2023 lottery picks barely played as rookies. Anthony remains a score-first option who is not a lead ball-handler. All three should be in their rotation, but there is still room and touches available.
The Magic need an answer, but no starting point guard is available in free agency. They could target Tyus Jones, but even he is best as a reserve option.
Orlando desperately needs a ball-handler and playmaker. Finding one should be a priority. The franchise wants to maximize Banchero and Wagner, which only happens with a point guard getting them easier looks.