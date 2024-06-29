5 Moves the Orlando Magic should make after the 2024 NBA Draft
By Tyler Watts
3. Find a big man
The Magic have Wendell Carter Jr. on a bargain contract for the next two seasons, but his backup is a bit of a question mark.
Goga Bitadze is an unrestricted free agent this offseason and will look for more money elsewhere.
Orlando has an $8 million team option on Moe Wagner. The franchise would love to keep him but may need additional cap space to land a marquee target.
Wagner is expected to return, but the Magic still need a third big man. They would love to add another forward too behind Paolo Banchero and Jonathan Isaac. Isaac’s injury history is well documented, so relying on him to play significant minutes throughout the 82-game grind is not wise. Can Orlando get a hybrid big man that can play a consistent role?
The Magic need an option or two to round out their roster. There are larger issues elsewhere on their roster, but building their depth is key. Orlando did not have enough trusted options in the playoffs and it cost them against the Cavaliers. Finding someone who sticks in their postseason rotation would be ideal.
The Magic will fill this hole, but they have two larger issues to address elsewhere.