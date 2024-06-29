5 Moves the Orlando Magic should make after the 2024 NBA Draft
By Tyler Watts
4. Lock in Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs long-term
The Magic had two top-ten picks in the 2021 NBA Draft that are extension-eligible this offseason. Wagner's shooting dip in year three was disappointing, but he is Orlando’s second-best player. He will be searching for a massive contract, and Suggs blossomed into one of the league’s best defenders in his third season. Both are key parts of the Magic’s present and future.
Orlando does not want to force either into restricted free agency. They would have the right to match any offer they received next summer, but doing so can offer hurt the relationship. Ideally, Wagner and Suggs are key pieces of the Magic’s core for the next 15 years. That means maintaining a healthy relationship throughout.
The Magic would be wise to get both players locked up because the salary cap is only going up with the new television deal. Wagner and Suggs will sign for less than the max, which means their contracts will only get better as they age.
The Orlando Magic should be busy working out new deals with Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner. Those contracts are crucial parts of their long-term success, but the franchise cannot just keep their young talent. They must add pieces and use their cap space to improve the roster for next season and beyond.