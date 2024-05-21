5 Most likely Orlando Magic to be traded away this summer
By Tyler Watts
3. Markelle Fultz
Markelle Fultz is an unrestricted free agent this summer and figures to be searching for a new team.
The former number-one overall pick has struggled to stay healthy. He has played 60 or more games just twice in seven NBA seasons. His third-highest total came this season with just 43 contests where Fultz played just 21.2 minutes per game and saw his production dip across the board.
His inability to shoot creates problems for any contender. Fultz needs to play on the ball to be maximized, but he is not a star guard.
Oklahoma City Thunder fans just witnessed this problem with Josh Giddey. Non-shooters without elite defense get played off the floor when the games matter most unless they can be their team’s primary creator. Fultz will not fill that role in Orlando.
The Magic would love to get something back in return for the 6-foot-4 guard, but it will not be easy.
Most teams will be able to fit him into their mid-level exception or cap space, and the others cannot move players in a sign-and-trade. Fultz needs to find a team, and it feels unlikely they will give up assets to Orlando to get him.
The Magic should focus on making a trade that improves their roster. Getting a second-round draft pick for Fultz will not change their future. Finding the right pieces around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner will. That puts these two veterans firmly in trade conversations.