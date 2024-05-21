5 Most likely Orlando Magic to be traded away this summer
By Tyler Watts
4. Anthony Black
Anthony Black was the sixth overall pick in 2023, but he struggled to get minutes in the Orlando Magic’s jumbled backcourt.
Orlando has a playmaking need and lacks a lead option on their current roster. Black averaged 4.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in 16.9 minutes per game. He got just 11 minutes in the playoffs, but there is still plenty to be excited about.
The 20-year-old is 6-foot-7 with ball-handling chops. He profiled as a strong and versatile defender coming out of college. It may take a few years to develop, but he could be a difference-maker in his prime. Black showed improvements in his jumper as a rookie and must continue working on his shot to reach his ceiling.
Every rebuilding team will have interest in a oversized creator with Black’s upside. He turns 21 in January and is years away from his peak.
Black needs playing time to grow. The Magic will create some in the backcourt this summer, but he may be better served on a rebuilding time with more run available.
Orlando had just one player older than 30 years old on their roster last season. They are a young team with multiple avenues to explore. If the Magic are set on keeping Anthony Black and Jett Howard, they could trade more established young talents and draft capital to upgrade their roster.