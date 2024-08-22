Orlando Magic draft picks: Updated look at every selection in 2025, 2026 & beyond
By Elaine Blum
The Orlando Magic already have their core together and a bunch of interesting young players. It doesn't seem like they will be a lottery team again for a while. And yet, draft picks are still important assets to have. They can be used to bring in new young talent or as trade chips.
Orlando did not make a big splash this summer, opting to sign a high-level role player rather than chasing a star. That doesn't mean that they never will make a big move, though. This summer just did not seem like the right time to go all in. The Magic still have too much to figure out and no pressure yet to be a true contender in the Eastern Conference.
Orlando is saving its assets for when the time is right. If the season does not go as planned, that might be sooner than expected. Concerns around the Magic's offense are still very real. If they cannot get the offense going at a high enough level, they might have no other choice but to make a trade at the deadline to get another go-to scorer or a traditional point guard. Even if the season does go well, the Magic should be expected to get active on the trade market eventually.
Either way, draft picks will be important assets.
Magic's future first-round picks
2025 first-round pick (own)
2025 first-round pick (top-5 protected from Denver Nuggets)
2026 first-round pick (own)
2026 first-round pick (Phoenix Suns or Washington Wizards)
2027 first-round pick (own)
2028 first-round pick (own)
2029 first-round pick (own)
2030 first-round pick (own)
2031 first-round pick (own)
Magic's future second-round picks
2025 second-round pick (own)
2025 second-round pick (Boston Celtics or Memphis Grizzlies)
2026 second-round pick (own)
2026 second-round pick (Detroit Pistons and/or Milwaukee Bucks)
2027 second-round pick (own)
2027 second-round pick (Boston Celtics)
2028 second-round pick (own)
2028 second-round pick (Los Angeles Lakers or Washington Wizards)
2029 second-round pick (own)
2030 second-round pick (own)
2030 second-round pick (Milwaukee Bucks)
2031 second-round pick (New Orleans Pelicans)
2031 second-round pick (own)
The Magic are set up well with draft picks
The Magic own all of their picks going forward and have plenty of second-round picks coming in from other teams. That has them set up well where draft assets are concerned for the next few years. Owning so many of their own picks could set the Magic apart from many other playoff teams in the league. While the Magic have the opportunity to ship out assets to improve the team, others are stuck with the players on the team and have few options to change the roster.