Orlando Magic Daily 2024 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Opportunity abounds, success is narrow
Prelude to a Pick
Jared McCain is one of the best point guards in this draft. He is an excellent shooter and knows how to get himself into the lane and create some havoc. McCain does not have a ton of athleticism or a particularly quick first step, but he knows how to create space to get his shot off. And he will thrive in an offense that has another anchor helping create space for him.
McCain to me is someone who should be able to contribute quickly with his shooting and basketball smarts. He knows his limitations and works well around them.
Chances for a Magic Trade: What's there to trade?
Jared McCain should be a trade up option for the Orlando Magic. The only box he does not check off for them is his size.
The problem with the Philadelphia 76ers is they have no one to trade right now. So making a deal with them is very tough.
Baylor Scheierman is quietly one of the best shooters in the draft, having made 38.1 percent of his 8.3 3-point attempts per game and 39.0 percent in his five-year career with South Dakota State and Creighton. With J.J. Redick as the head coach now, everyone is expecting him to emphasize shooting and spacing in a way the Lakers have not in the last few years.
Scheierman's biggest drawback is his defense. Creighton often had to hide him. That could be a problem for him in the pros and why he is at the end of the first round. But shooting is just so valuable around the league.