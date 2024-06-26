Orlando Magic Daily 2024 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Opportunity abounds, success is narrow
The NBA offseason began in earnest immediately after the NBA Finals ended. Teams could begin negotiating with their own free agents.
It has brought some expected results—Pascal Siakam returning to the Indiana Pacers and Scottie Barnes getting a max contract from the Toronto Raptors. It has brought some surprises—Malik Monk agreeing to a four-year deal to stay with the Sacramento Kings and OG Anunoby opting out of his deal and hitting the open market.
The offseason through really begins with the Draft. Nothing creates movement quite like deadlines. And now suddenly the offseason feels real with teams starting to tinker with their rosters in ways big and small.
President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said it himself, the draft is the first data point. The Orlando Magic may have plans for their free agency and the $30-$50 million in cap room they can spend in the next few weeks, but those plans may change drastically based on how things shake up on Draft night.
The right deal could come around and change the offseason's complexion completely. Draft night is a night where things start to happen and the contours of the summer take shape.
The Magic may not be making their pick for themselves, in other words. They could be exploring a lot of different things.
As the draft gets closer, it is important to think about all of these options and what can happen. Picking at No. 18 means the Magic are not getting the first pick in the Draft. It likely means the Magic are not looking for players to add to their starting lineup. At least not initially—they would be thrilled if that happens without injuries elsewhere on the roster.
We are now at the Draft. This first hurdle in the NBA's offseason. The league will begin to make this shift. And the Magic should be at the center of everything.
Now that it is draft day, it is time to make a final prediction over what will happen and update our mock draft from a few weeks ago. And begin to consider where and who the Magic might move with.
Eds. Note: Article was written and submitted on June 25 at 4:53 p.m. ET.