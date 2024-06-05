Orlando Magic Daily 2024 NBA Mock Draft 1.0: What's there to pick?
More options for the Orlando Magic, part 2
Zach Edey is one of the most divisive prospects in this year's NBA Draft.
Everyone can see his clear size and his defensive impact from college. It is still hard to teach size. And a 7-foot-4 center with decent mobility and shot-blocking instincts is hard to pass up.
Edey is a two-time Wooden Award Winner who averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game as a senior last year. It was his second straight year averaging at least two blocks per game.
There is a lot to believe in when it comes to Edey. But there are still doubts.
Edey does not have much of a game outside the paint. He is not going to be able to step out and hold his own on the perimeter defensively. You have to kind of gear your game to Edey having a lot of gravity in the paint.
Edey gained a lot from returning to school, dominating the nation again and leading Purdue to the national championship game. He still is one of the biggest players to come to the NBA in some time.
But the team that buys him knows exactly what they are buying. And how they need to build around him.
Carlton Carrington is another name that has gotten some connection to the Orlando Magic. He is seemingly close to the kind of guard the Magic are looking for, too.
He is big at 6-foot-3.75 without shoes and a 6-foot-8 wingspan. He averaged 13.8 points per game, 5.1 rebounds per game and 4.2 assists per game. He uses his size well to get into the paint and create for others. That is a place to start.
"Bub" Carrington shot only 32.2 percent from three in his lone season at Pitt. But he shot well at the Combine and is considered a good spot-up shooter. Carrington shot 78.5 percent from the foul line. There are not some concerns that he can improve as a shooter then.
The question with Carrington is whether he can play off the ball. That is a general question for a lot of players in the draft process.
Taking Carrington is a question of believing in his intensity and his shooting. The Phoenix Suns are desperate for a point guard to stabilize the roster and play off their stars. They probably need to find him in the draft.
One of the quietly best scorers in this draft is California guard Jaylon Tyson. But draft experts are all over the board on how to evaluate him and to decide where to pick him. Most have him late in the first round or early in the second round. But there is no denying he can get the ball in the basket.
Tyson averaged 19.6 points per game in his breakout junior season last year. He shot 46.5 percent on 15.4 field goal attempts per game and made 36.0 percent of his 4.5 three-point attempts per game. He shot 79.6 percent from the foul line.
He added 6.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Tyson has a pretty well-rounded game. But California struggled with him as the main player. That reflects poorly on him as a main creator. Thus, he drops to the end of the first round.
The question with Tyson will be whether he can play off the ball more and be a more solid spot-up shooter. That is a similar question for a lot of prospects.