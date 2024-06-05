Orlando Magic Daily 2024 NBA Mock Draft 1.0: What's there to pick?
The Orlando Magic's pick
What are the Orlando Magic looking for in this draft? That is the ultimate question.
They have to figure out what needs they can address through free agency and which are best left to the draft. And they still have to balance giving their rookies from last year in Anthony Black and Jett Howard a path to play.
Orlando's willingness to use a rookie year in the G-League still leaves open plenty of possibilities.
We know the Magic's biggest need is for some shooting. Howard may help fill that. But Orlando should be looking to add some wing depth and some shooting nonetheless.
That has me liking the idea of adding Miami freshman Kyshawn George. He was an excellent shooter in his first year and that is something that feels like it will carry over.
George averaged only 7.6 points per game but he shot 40.8 percent from three on 4.2 attempts per game. He hit on 77.8 percent of his free throws.
The Swiss-born guard is relatively new to basketball. It shows in how he struggles to handle tougher, more physical defenses.
Still the simple things had some good results. He scored 21 points and hit five three-pointers in a win over Wake Forest. The potential is pretty clear.
George measured well too. He measured at 6-foot-7 without shoes with a 6-foot-10.25 wingspan at the NBA Draft Combine. That will be enough to check that box for the Magic.
George will need time to put all the pieces together. He is a solid shooter. And he has some interesting potential as a creator and driver at his size.
George is just young. This would be an investment for the long-term. He would spend next year in the G-Leauge more likely than not. But the upside with a player like George is also pretty clear. And that is the bet the Magic would be making.