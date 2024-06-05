Orlando Magic Daily 2024 NBA Mock Draft 1.0: What's there to pick?
The Orlando Magic's real targets, part 1
No player has been connected more to the Orlando Magic than Colorado forward Tristan Da Silva.
In so many words, he looks like an Orlando Magic-type player. He has good size and has tons of basketball IQ. He always seems to be in the right spot and to make the right play. There is nothing flashy about Da Silva's game. It is all solid.
He averaged 16.0 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. In Pac-12 play, he averaged 16.5 points per game and 5.5 rebounds per game. He finished his season hitting on 39.5 percent of his three-pointers (his second straight year at 39 percent or better).
Tristan Da Silva is not as athletic as Franz Wagner, but they play similarly. Da Silva is not going to go too far outside of his box. But his skill set is so varied that the box is pretty big.
It is going to be hard to believe he will sneak all the way down to No. 18 where the Magic are picking. The league values seniors and veteran players more than the draft experts let on. And he will make any team—even a rebuilding team like the Portland Trail Blazers—better.
The other target many Orlando Magic fans have started eyeing is Providence point guard Devin Carter. He too is a veteran who seems to be a player who will find his way pretty quickly in the NBA and contribute fairly soon.
Carter averaged 19.7 points per game and 8.7 rebounds per game with 3.6 assists per game. Carter is a tough defender at 6-foot-3, 188 pounds (and a Miami native and son of former Miami Heat guard Anthony Carter). He is a tough player who checks most of the boxes experienced teams want from rookies.
Carter has improved tremendously as a three-point shooter, too, hitting 37.7 percent of his threes after being a sub-30 percent shooter in his first two years in college. Carter made 74.9 percent of his free throws. Shooting may still be a concern with him.
But Carter is a tough, hard-nosed player who can manage a team and get himself to the basket and score. He is unafraid to mix things up in the paint. That will be a start.