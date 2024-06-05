Orlando Magic Daily 2024 NBA Mock Draft 1.0: What's there to pick?
Outside chance for the Magic
The Chicago Bulls are still trying to win and be competitive. Or so they say. But they are fighting to stay relevant and even in Play-In contention with their core trio of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic. All three seem set to come back.
How do the Bulls work with that? How do they find their missing piece? Are they even going to extent Patrick Williams? Are they going to move Alex Caruso? Is Lonzo Ball actually going to play?
For now, the best pick is Cholet's Tidjane Salaun. The 6-foot-10 forward scored 9.0 points per game last year and still has work to do as a shooter. But he has been a fast riser in this draft process. He had a strong finish to the season and can hit a bit from the outside while also showing good physicality.
Orlando Magic fans have had their eyes on Jared McCain for some time as seemingly a solid point guard option for them to pick up. McCain is an excellent shooter—14.3 points per game, 41.4 percent shooting from three, and 88.5 percent from the foul line. He is not super athletic, but he can get to the basket and he can finish over taller defenders. He can create space for his jumper.
McCain is not a natural passer or distributor. But the Magic are not looking for that with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner capable of handling the ball the majority of the time.
It is why McCain should be gone well before the Magic pick at No. 18. I have him going here to the Thunder. They would love more ball-handlers and are likely to address their center needs through other means.
The Sacramento Kings are going to be looking to regain their form next season after taking a step back. Adding a talented wing, especially if they end up losing Malik Monk, will be critical to that effort.
Cody Williams is a potential top-10 pick who could be a primary scorer. He would be a great addition for the Kings. He averaged 11.9 points per game while shooting 55.2 percent from the floor and 41.5 percent from three.
Williams is not a classic shooter though (he shot in the low 70s in free throws). He will have to gain consistency as an offensive player. And his poor finish to the season has stunted any draft momentum.