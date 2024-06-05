Orlando Magic Daily 2024 NBA Mock Draft 1.0: What's there to pick?
The top of the draft
This NBA Draft lacks a true top overall pick and the Atlanta Hawks have a dilemma on their hand. What they do with the top pick likely depends on what they plan on doing with their star players Trae Young or Dejounte Murray.
For now, the answer though is to go with the best player. I still believe it is Alex Sarr. There have been some early comparisons of him to Jonathan Isaac. That is not a typical first overall pick but it will set the Hawks up well.
The Washington Wizards might as well be a blank slate at this point. There is no one on the roster right now (besides last year's pick in Bilal Coulibaly) worth investing heavily in. The Wizards should go with the best player on the board. That is the sweet-shooting Zaccharie Risacher.
Unlike the previous two teams, the Houston Rockets should be thinking about adding a player who can contribute and help them win immediately. The Houston Rockets had the season the Orlando Magic had in 2023 as the last team eliminated from postseason contention. So they have to think about what fits in.
Adding a skilled shotmaker and size from Matas Buzelis checks out most for me. They could look for a point guard like Nikola Topic or Rob Dillingham, but Matas Buzelis is a good mix of size and shot-making that every team is hunting for. Slotting him at small forward next to Jabari Smith gives them a lot of versatility.
The San Antonio Spurs are going to decide pretty quickly how fast they want to build their team around Victor Wembanyama. They seemingly have a long way to go to get there. But they will likely be aggressive with their cap room.
The biggest need for them all season was finding a solid lead guard. It is why the Spurs are still rumored to be chasing a point guard. That is why they are likely to chase a point guard like 6-foot-7 guard Nikola Topic.
His big concern is that he is coming off a knee injury that ended his season. But Topic would add some size that they were testing with Jeremy Sochan running point. Size wins out in this league it seems.
The Detroit Pistons have new leadership now in Trajan Langdon. It is unclear what direction the team will go. But the expectation is they will be aggressive with their cap space to accelerate their rebuild with Cade Cunningham.
They are a mismatch of talent at the moment. And so going for one of the best shooters in the draft in Reed Sheppard checks out for me. Getting some shooting around Cunningham will make them a better team.