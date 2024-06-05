Orlando Magic Daily 2024 NBA Mock Draft 1.0: What's there to pick?
The rest of the first round
Baylor Scheierman spent fives year in college at South Dakota State and then Creighton. That is probably why he will not be on a lot of radars. But all of these playoff-level teams need shooting. And Scheierman is an excellent shooter, hitting 38.1 percent last year and 39.0 percent during his five-year college career.
Tyler Smith is a promising bundle of potential. He should have the versatility and athleticism that teams like from the forward spot. But he is still very raw. His shooting will probably be his most valuable trait immediately. But he may also need to head back to the G-League for further development.
There is a lot to like about Kel'el Ware. He is an excellent shot blocker and rebounder in the paint. He is a genuinely big presence in the paint. And he showed hints of a three-point shot (although his free throw percentages suggest otherwise). The questions chasing Ware are about his motor and desire. Something that was a problem in his first stop at Oregon before he arrived at Indiana.
In terms of pure point guards, there may not be a better option than Tyler Kolek. He averaged 7.7 assists per game and shot 38.8 percent from three. He has the tools to be a solid backup point guard. Size is his biggest concern—he measured at 6-foot-1.25 without shoes with a 6-foot-2.75 wingspan. Kolek will always be trying to overcome his size in the NBA.
The Denver Nuggets struck gold when they drafted a defending champion in Christian Braun before the 2023 season. He looked ready to contribute and made some big plays in their title run. There is no reason to think that formula could not work again. Winners are winners.
Alex Karaban won two national championships, averaging 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for UConn last year while providing solid defense. He knows how to fit into a championship environment and would give the Nuggets some needed size on the wings.
Bobi Klintman is pure potential at this point. The young Swiss forward left Wake Forest after one year to play in Australia and had an up-and-down run in his lone pro season. Klintman is 6-foot-9 and capable of playing anywhere. He hit 35.7 percent of his threes last year to average 9.7 points per game. You either believe in him or you do not.
The Boston Celtics are going to be looking for players who can slide in and fit immediately. That is Kevin McCullar, the senior stabilizer for a good Kansas team and whose injury through their season into flux. McCullar is not spectacular at anything. But he is solid defensively and knows how to fit in.