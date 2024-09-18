Orlando Magic confidence meter: How confident are Magic fans heading into 2025?
The Final Outlook
Finally, then, how is everyone feeling about the 2025 season? What are the goals the Magic are trying to accomplish?
This is a season that has been as eagerly anticipated as any other season in Magic history. Coming off last year's playoff appearance and seeing how young this team is, there is a lot of optimism about the future.
There is a lot of belief for this season. The Magic are expected to maintain their position in the second tier of the Eastern Conference at the least. The Magic themselves expect to compete for homecourt advantage this season.
Whether the Magic will get there will be one of the many battles and journeys of this season. The team is still trying to learn and grow. And they may hit some roadblocks along the way. Plus, the Eastern Conference is going to be extremely tight and one loss could send them tumbling down the standings.
Defining the Magic's goals are actually quite difficult.
This is not the year the Magic will win the title—unless some players on the roster have leaped tall buildings in a single bound this offseason. This is a year where the Magic can match their breakthrough from last year and perhaps grow from it.
Regardless of what you feel like the Magic's goals are for this season, it is clear they are on a more positive trajectory. Certainly more positive than much of the last decade.
There is a lot of confidence in what the Magic are building this year. And the Magic seem to be on the right track.
Everyone is eager to see how this team builds in the upcoming season.