Orlando Magic confidence meter: How confident are Magic fans heading into 2025?
The Coaching Staff
Similar to the front office, the Orlando Magic's coaching staff is one that has succeeded wildly in the rebuilding phase but still has a lot of questions to answer about how it develops the team into a playoff contender.
Do not get it wrong, Jamahl Mosley is still wildly popular. Everyone sees how essential he was and remains to establishing this team's culture and setting the foundation for what everyone hopes is coming.
But coaching a rebuilding team and coaching a playoff-level team are two very different things. And like his young roster, Mosley will have to mature and grow too.
Last year, then, was a good sign. And Mosley, who still finished second in the Coach of the Year, still is coaching a team for a long-term vision over any short-term gains. He understands this is still a young team that needs room to grow.
That is what made his balance between the future and the present so enticing. The Magic clicked and understood the season was a three-year journey for all of them. Mosley did a great job establishing the culture.
He should get his flowers for the playoffs too. He made some critical adjustments during the series to ensure the Magic stayed competitive. His even demeanor kept them in the series and through a lot of the ups and downs of the season.
Mosley proved his value and his worth to this team throughout last season.
Still, fans have some questions about his ability to be a playoff coach and be a coach that elevates the team. The Magic may have had one of the best defenses in the league, but their offense still ranked in the bottom 10. That is a trend that has not changed.
Mosley, like Weltman and like this team, still have to prove they can reach the next level. But so far, there is a lot of confidence in Mosley and the culture he has built.