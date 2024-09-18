Orlando Magic confidence meter: How confident are Magic fans heading into 2025?
There is a lot of excitement for the Orlando Magic's 2025 season.
Who wouldn't be excited after the season the Magic had in 2024? The team improved to 47 wins, taking a big step from a play-in-level team to a full-fledged playoff team. And then the Orlando Magic, with the fourth-youngest roster in the league, pushed the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games with a real chance to win that decisive game on the road.
The Magic had the kind of season that showed what they were capable of in the present while still hinting at the bright future ahead.
They then turned around and used their offseason to make a moderate splash in signing veteran shooter Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to boost their starting lineup. It was one of the most significant moves of the offseason.
Orlando may not yet be in the title-contending tier of the Eastern Conference. Still, the team has established itself as a playoff team for the foreseeable future with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner leading them. They are one of the best up-and-coming teams in the league.
The Magic are eager to make this their time. And just because of their youth, they will not be satisfied with just making the playoffs. Orlando has ambitions to do something more.
As Jeff Weltman has always said: This is an exciting time to be a Magic fan.
He said that a lot of times when the team was still something hypothetical. Now everyone around the league sees how exciting it is to be invested in the Magic.
Of course, nothing is guaranteed. And there was at least some criticism that the Magic are biding their time too much with their development and the opportunity ahead of them.
It has been quite a while since the Magic have had this feeling about the future. The team is looking at a new era of sustained success. Everyone hopes it mirrors the runs centered around the 1995 and 2009 teams rather than the cameo appearances of Tracy McGrady's three playoff appearances.
How confident are Magic fans that they are on that track and with what the team will look like in the 2025 season?
Taking some inspiration from our friends at Fear the Sword, I took to our X account to ask Magic fans how confident they feel about the Magic heading into the season. These polls are unscientific, but they provide at least some glimpse of how Magic fans feel as we sit two weeks away from media day and the beginning of training camp.