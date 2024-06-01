Magic address point guard problem in latest Bleacher Report mock trade
By Elaine Blum
Making the playoffs this season and battling the Cleveland Cavaliers in a tough seven-game series was a success for the Magic. No one can take that away. It was a great learning experience but it also exposed some of the team's biggest weaknesses.
One issue that was impossible to miss was the Magic's lack of a table-setter. Even Paolo Banchero acknowledged that after the season. So, one priority this offseason should be to bring in another playmaker.
The offseason has not even officially started yet, but the Magic have already been connected to several point guards that may be available. Most of them are big names, like Darius Garland, Dejounte Murray, and Trae Young.
A recent Bleacher Report mock trade has the Magic find a lower-profile solution.
Bleacher Report mock trade has Magic land Trail Blazer guard
The Magic need a point guard who can stretch the floor, and the Portland Trail Blazers might be willing to move on from Malcolm Brogdon, who does not fit their timeline and could bring in some valuable assets.
So, Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley came up with the following mock trade:
Magic receive: Malcolm Brogdon
Trail Blazers receive: Jett Howard, Joe Ingles, no. 18 pick
Buckley's reasoning for Orlando's potential interest in Brogdon is that the team needs to address certain issues but might not want to make a huge move quite yet. So, Brogdon could be a solid compromise.
His 2023-24 season was derailed by injuries—Brogdon has only played more than 60 games three times in his career—but he still showed his shotmaking and playmaking skills. In 2022-23, when he played 67 games for the Celtics, he averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists and shot 44.4 percent from three on his way to the Sixth Man of the Year award.
That is pretty much what the Magic need offensively—someone who can stretch the floor and orchestrate some offense without taking too much away from Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Financially, it would also be a solid fit, as Brogdon's salary is not huge for a starting point guard. The Magic probably do not want to spend all their cap space on only one player. 2024-25 is the last year of his deal, however, so he might end up being a rental rather than a long-term solution.
If the Magic want to buy some time to find (or develop) their point guard of the future, Brogdon would be a solid option. Losing Joe Ingles in this deal would not hurt terribly in terms of on-court production. The veteran's value lies more in his experience and leadership than his playing ability at this point in his career. Neither would this year’s draft pick be a big loss. This is not a great draft and a veteran who can make an immediate impact will be worth more.
Giving up Jett Howard before getting a chance to see what he can do at the NBA level would be tough, however. The Magic drafted him for a reason and barely even saw him play with the rest of the team yet, as he was developing in the G League for most of the season. Considering that the Trail Blazers are still rebuilding, they will likely want one of the Magic’s young players in return, though—either in a trade for Brogdon or for Anfernee Simons.
It is undeniable that the Magic need another point guard, however, and if they cannot address that need in free agency, going after Brogdon could be a nice solution. That is unless the front office wants to bring in a bigger fish, of course. After all, there is an argument to be made that now is the time to spend their money.