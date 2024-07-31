Orlando Magic address playmaking issues in big three-team mock trade
By Elaine Blum
One thing that became apparent in the Magic's playoff run last season is that this team needs more playmaking, more players who can facilitate the ball. And yet, Orlando is set to go into the 2024-25 season without a traditional point guard on the roster.
They decided not to bring Markelle Fultz back and didn't go after Tyus Jones after losing out on Malik Monk in free agency. Jones was the best free-agent point guard out there, but it seems the Magic decided not to gamble with his defensive limitations. Defense is what the Magic built their success on last season and they did not want to lose any of that.
So, instead, they signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and returned most rotational players from last season. That means Jalen Suggs will be the starting point guard on paper. Unless he takes a significant step forward as a facilitator, the brunt of the playmaking load will still be Paolo Banchero's and Franz Wagner's to carry, however.
Embracing this lack of playmaking is risky, and it is not unlikely that we will see the Magic's offense stall out once again when it matters the most. The national media also seems to widely share this opinion, as comments about how much better the Magic would be with a traditional point guard and mock trades to get them one continue to emerge.
Bleacher Report just published a big three-team mock trade to get the Magic some more playmaking.
Magic add playmaking in three-team mock trade with Lakers and Trail Blazers
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey came up with the following mock trade to help the Los Angeles Lakers move D'Angelo Russell:
Lakers receive: Jerami Grant and Cole Anthony
Trail Blazers receive: Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jett Howard, 2025 first-round pick from Orlando (via Denver), top-three protected 2029 first-round pick from Lakers
Magic receive: D'Angelo Russell, Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2028 second-round pick from Portland (via Golden State Warriors), 2030 second-round pick from Lakers
Going into the offseason, D'Angelo Russell was one of the preferred free agency targets among Magic fans. He is a dynamic scorer, a solid 3-point shooter, and a good playmaker. He checks pretty much all the boxes of what the Magic would need to improve their offense.
Russell decided to opt into his $18.7 million team option with the Los Angeles Lakers, however, taking him off the free agency market. Perhaps that decision was based on a notion that he would not be getting more in free agency from a team like Orlando.
There are defensive concerns with Russell on a team that values defense as much as the Magic, but they could find a way to work around it. Between Jalen Suggs, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Gary Harris, and Anthony Black, the Magic have a lot of defense on the perimeter already. If Russell could help the team transform its offense, it might be worth sacrificing a little bit of defense.
Russell would have to be okay with coming off the bench, though. The Magic's starting lineup is pretty much set in stone. They seem determined to give Jalen Suggs a chance as the starting point guard, and they are not paying Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as much as they are to bring him off the bench. Coming off the bench in Orlando could bring its own kind of glory for Russell, though.
"As the lead playmaker for a second unit that would likely include Gary Harris, Tristan da Silva, Jonathan Isaac and Mo Wagner, Russell would be a real threat for Sixth Man of the Year," Bailey writes.
Giving up Cole Anthony, Jett Howard, and a 2025 first-round pick is not nothing. Russell is an upgrade over Anthony, however, and Howard might not even break the rotation.
The bigger concern is that adding Russell to the mix would take playing time and opportunities to develop away from Anthony Black. Black has only played 69 NBA games so far but is already a fan favorite and seemingly someone the Magic are very high on. Not developing him now while the team can still stomach an early out in the playoffs could be a serious mistake.
Overall, this seems more like a trade Orlando would go for at the trade deadline if it turns out that their experiment is not working. If the offense is so bad halfway through the season that the organization decides something needs to change, a trade to bring in someone like Russell doesn't seem unlikely.
Having someone else who can create for himself and others and attract defensive attention is the best way to create easy shots for Banchero and Wagner. It is also the easiest way to add another level to the team's offense. Now, just doesn't seem to be the right time for a move like that. The organization will want to see what this group looks like first.