Orlando Magic 2024 NBA Draft Preview: 5 prospects to watch in the NCAA Tournament
The NCAA Tournament has arrived and while the Orlando Magic are in the middle of their playoff chase, they still will need to keep an eye on a few players as they look ahead to the NBA Draft.
5 Orlando Magic prospects to watch in the NCAA Tournament
Yves Missi, Baylor
vs. 14 Colgate (Friday, 12:40 p.m., TruTV)
If the Orlando Magic are hunting for some more traditional rim protection at center, then DaRon Holmes is probably not their guy. Rim protection is a serious concern for the Magic and it is something that they will have to see if they can survive without (beyond Jonathan Isaac that is) in the playoffs.
Orlando may want to add a pure shot-blocker especially if the plan is to develop one over the long term.
That is where Baylor big man Yves Missi steps in. The 6-foot-10 big man averages 11.1 points per game, 5.8 rebounds per game and 1.6 blocks per game. He posted similar stats in Big 12 play.
Missi is very athletic and affects shots around the basket. That is something that has a lot of value no matter the skill set.
But Missi is still extremely raw. He does not have much of an offensive game beyond putbacks and even those can be adventures. He still has a long way to go and plays mostly on instinct.
That works really well at the college level when teh competition level is inconsistent. That will not skate in the NBA. Missi will need some time in the G-League to get up to speed and refine his skills.
Still, he has a 7-foot-5 wingspan and that is probably the sentence that matters most (and our first wingspan mention in this post!) considering the Orlando Magic's draft history. yOU have to put him in the running considering the Magic's needs.
Right now everything comes in flashes for Missi. But the potnetial is all there and that is going to get everyone excited even if it takes him some time to find his footing in the league.
Undoubtedly, his shot blocking and defensive versatility make him a potentially attractive option for a team like the Magic.
Also Keep An Eye On
Zach Edey, Purdue (vs. 16 Grambling State, Friday, 7:25 p.m., TBS)
Zach Edey has been the class of the big men in the college basketball world for several years, averaging 24.4 points per game, 11.7 rebounds per game and 2.2 blocks per game. Edey is just a big guy who devours everything around the basket.
Edey works at the college level because of his size. But he is not particularly mobile and can struggle against teams that get physical with him. The NBA game is very different and he will have a lot to prove at the next level.