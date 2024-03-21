Orlando Magic 2024 NBA Draft Preview: 5 prospects to watch in the NCAA Tournament
The NCAA Tournament has arrived and while the Orlando Magic are in the middle of their playoff chase, they still will need to keep an eye on a few players as they look ahead to the NBA Draft.
5 Orlando Magic prospects to watch in the NCAA Tournament
Jared McCain, Duke
vs. 13 Vermont (Friday, 7:10 p.m., CBS)
Many Orlando Magic fans are expecting the team to address the point guard position meaningfully this offseason. One way or another, they expect them to add a guard and shore up the team's outside shooting next to Jalen Suggs.
How they do it is still anyone's guess.
That is why everyone should have their eye on Duke guard Jared McCain.
Nobody probably improved his standing in conference play more than McCain and he could be flirting with the Lottery if he can turn in a good NCAA Tournament.
The 6-foot-3 guard is averaging 13.4 points per game and shooting 39.9 percent from three (86.8 percent from the foul line) for the season. In ACC play, he upped it to 14.4 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game and 37.5 percent shooting from three.
McCain has had some solid scoring performances throughout the season too.
McCain does not always play like a traditional point guard. He is not a traditional ball-handler and distributor. That may be a detraction for a lot of teams.
But for the Magic that may not be as important. They have played Cole Anthony off the ball a lot this year off the bench and put ball-handling responsibilities on Markelle Fultz, Joe Ingles and Franz Wagner. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner do a lot of the playmaking.
What the Magic may be looking for in a lead guard is someone who can spread the floor. That is something McCain appears capable of doing. That may make him an ideal fit for the Magic -- that is why Sam Vecenie of The Athletic has him mocked to the Magic at the moment.
McCain is going to have to prove a lot and could be an option to return to school without a strong showing. But McCain is definitely someone to have an eye on.
Also Keep An Eye On
Tyler Kolek, Marquette (vs. 15 Western Kentucky, Friday, 2 p.m., TBS)
A lot is being made about the Big East's absence from the NCAA Tournament. But when Marquette is at full force, they are a serious title threat. They just are not at full force right now because of an oblique injury to Tyler Kolek.
The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 15.0 points per game and 7.6 assists per game while putting up shooting splits of 48.6/40.0/88.0. The four-year player has a lot of things to like.
But he has not played since the end of February. He is expected back for the NCAA Tournament but it is a question how much he can give.