Orlando Magic 2024 NBA Draft Preview: 5 prospects to watch in the NCAA Tournament
The NCAA Tournament has arrived and while the Orlando Magic are in the middle of their playoff chase, they still will need to keep an eye on a few players as they look ahead to the NBA Draft.
5 Orlando Magic prospects to watch in the NCAA Tournament
Johnny Furphy, Kansas
vs. 13 Samford (Thursday, 9:55 p.m., TBS)
If the Orlando Magic have a type, it is long, athletic wings who can play multiple positions and put pressure on the rim. That is the whole of the Magic philosophy. They want players who will get after and defend multiple positions while being able to attack and make decisions off the dribble.
Orlando's philosophy is about finding players who can do a bit of everything.
That is why some focus will be on Johnny Furphy, an athletic forward from Kansas.
Furphy had a slow start to the season but came on strong in Big 12 play. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged only 8.8 points per game for the season on 47.6/35.4/77.0 shooting splits. But in the rough-and-tumble Big 12, he averaged 11.4 points per game and 6.4 rebounds per game on 49.6/36.5/78.5 shooting splits.
That is the kind of progress that scouts certainly like to see. He got better as the season went on and as the competition got tougher. Furphy showed some toughness on defense and he is an athletic finisher around the basket. He worked well as a role player for the Jayhawks throughout the season.
Kansas' season was tough. And injuries are going to slow them down in the NCAA Tournament.
They will be without Kevin McCullar, the team's leading scorer and another player who should fall into the Magic's range after averaging 18.3 points per game and 6.0 rebounds per game this season. Even Furphy was dealing with some nagging injuries late in the season.
Johnny Furphy may struggle in the NCAA Tournament with the added attention that comes with Kevin McCullar and center Hunter Dickinson being out for the tournament (they are a popular pick to get upset in the first round).
Furphy though fits a lot of the markers the Magic look for. And he is a player who would be a solid catch-and-shoot option and complementary player for a young Magic team.
Also Keep An Eye On
Ryan Dunn, Virginia (Lost to Colorado State in First Four on Tuesday)
This is what you get for writing your NCAA Tournament preview late in a weak draft. Virginia got a ton of criticism for their selection into the NCAA Tournament and their 67-42 loss to Colorado State in Tuesday's First Four game (including 15 points in the first half) did little to make anyone think the Cavaliers should have been in the field.
Dunn though was a bright spot. He had five points and five rebounds in Tuesday's loss. He averaged 8.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. He shot just 20.0 percent from three.
But Dunn is one of the best defenders in this draft class. And the Magic are always going to have an eye on defensive-minded players.