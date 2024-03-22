Orlando Magic 2024 NBA Draft Preview: 5 Draft prospects you won't see in March Madness
With March Madness upon us, it is an exciting time for college basketball and the NBA to look at potential draft prospects. But not all of them are in the NCAA Tournament. Here is a look at five draft prospects that are not in the big dance for the Orlando Magic to look at.
By Alfred Ezman
Kyshawn George, Miami
The Miami Hurricanes are not in the NCAA Tournament, but Kyshawn George is certainly an interesting guard prospect for this upcoming NBA Draft. He is being projected right around a late first-round selection.
What sticks out with George is how effective of a three-point shooter he is.
His season percentage sat at 40.8 percent while shooting 4.2 attempts per game. That total rises among his average per 36 minutes to 6.6 attempts. He averaged 7.6 points per game but was a big-time shooter and floor spacer for the Hurricanes.
The Orlando guard room has been figuring out shooting. But if the Magic do, in fact, end up with a later first-round pick because they climbed the standings, they could use it on him to replace aging shooters Joe Ingles and Gary Harris if needed.
The defensive presence is not as big as it could be with George, especially considering he is 6-foot-8, meaning he can get active in shooters' faces and passing lanes. But, the three-point shooting itself stands out a lot. He was one of the best shooters from long-range in the ACC this season.