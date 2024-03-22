Orlando Magic 2024 NBA Draft Preview: 5 Draft prospects you won't see in March Madness
With March Madness upon us, it is an exciting time for college basketball and the NBA to look at potential draft prospects. But not all of them are in the NCAA Tournament. Here is a look at five draft prospects that are not in the big dance for the Orlando Magic to look at.
By Alfred Ezman
It is never too early to look at the NBA draft. For the Orlando Magic, the 2024 season has been a success as they recently earned at least a play-in spot in the playoffs this season, meaning they have taken the next step toward becoming a contender for an NBA title.
Everyone is focused on the push to the Playoffs. There has been little attention paid to the draft for the first time in several years for this franchise.
But that does not mean the team can ignore the draft. Any opportunity to add talent is one the team cannot pass.
Draft talk is heating up with March Madness now happening in college basketball. That is when a lot of NBA fans start doing their crash course on the upcoming draft class.
But this year's class is unique. Most of the top prospects will not be playing in the high-profile games of the NCAA Tournament. Most of those are because the top prospects are players like France's Zaccharie Risacher or Alex Sarr.
There are also a good crop of players for the G-League Ignite's final year and plenty of prospects who did not reach the NCAA Tournament.
Many prospects will be on display in the Tournament, but there are plenty who will not be in the Big Dance who still need the attention and analysis of NBA scouts across the league, including those in Orlando.
The Magic may not be in such dire need for a rookie. But they need to put their attention on the Draft still and make sure they add talent to the roster. Even if this is not the strongest draft class.
While everyone is watching the NCAA Tournament, here are the prospects Magic fans should know who will not be playing in March Madness.