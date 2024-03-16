Orlando Magic 2024 Mock Draft Review: What the mock drafts say about Magic's needs
The NCAA Tournament is on the horizon, reflecting a key date in draft preparation and focus throughout the league. The Orlando Magic are not thinking fully about their draft needs while in the midst of a playoff chase, but who they target might say a lot about them.
Orlando Magic 2024 NBA Mock Draft Roundup
Krysten Peek, Yahoo! Sports -- Tyler Smith, G-League Ignite
The sort of secret need for the Orlando Magic is at center.
Wendell Carter has become something of a Rorschach Test for fans who see what they want to see in the Magic's starting center. He has some clear flaws but he can overcome a lot of them.
The early season run with Goga Bitadze at center showed the potential of having a more traditional rim-protecting big. Bitadze was a bit limited offensively. But there was some proof of concept.
The biggest thing the Magic are likely to learn in the playoffs is whether Carter can stand up in the postseason as a positional defender and not an above-the-rim threat.
I think in a lot of ways the Magic could easily split the baby and use their draft.
They are likely to retain Wendell Carter and Moe Wagner this offseason. So they could look to use their draft pick to fill that third center spot, keeping that player in reserve and simplifying his role when he comes onto the main roster but also enabling him to develop and gain experience with the Osceola Magic.
There is something there. And I would be looking at a lot of the center prospects in this year's draft.
G-League Ignite big Tyler Smith fits that bill. Smith is averaging 13.7 points per game and 5.1 rebounds per game with 1.0 block per game for the Ignite this season.
He is a 6-foot-11 forward with good size and weight who can also step out and hit jumpers. He is a baby Carter in a lot of ways.
It will be interesting if he can scale up to play center or fit the kind of needs the Magic have for the position as they plot what they need for future playoff success.