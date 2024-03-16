Orlando Magic 2024 Mock Draft Review: What the mock drafts say about Magic's needs
The NCAA Tournament is on the horizon, reflecting a key date in draft preparation and focus throughout the league. The Orlando Magic are not thinking fully about their draft needs while in the midst of a playoff chase, but who they target might say a lot about them.
Orlando Magic 2024 NBA Mock Draft Roundup
Sam Vecenie, The Athletic - Kyshawn George, Miami
Everyone knows the Orlando Magic are obsessed with size. They want players who can play multiple positions and do things that players of their height do not typically do. Thus, drafting a 6-foot-7 point guard in Anthony Black.
The Magic do not ever seem to feel they have an excess of these kinds of guards, although imagining they would draft a second big guard like Black in back-to-back years when Black is struggling to crack the rotation is a bit difficult. There is going to be a backlog of young players at a certain point -- all while the team is trying to win and advance up the playoff tables.
Perhaps many of the mock drafts at this point are less focused on these kinds of needs and thoughts and more about seeking talent. Or perhaps everyone knows the Magic's type and knows they are not concerned with positions but rather having the versatility of guys who can play more than one kind of role.
Sam Vecenie of The Athletic had the Magic picking Miami's Kyshawn George in his last mock draft in February.
George checks the boxes as a 6-foot-8, 205-pound guard. He has the positional size and length the Magic love. While his 9.0 points per game in conference play do not impress, he shoots 43.2 percent from three and 71.4 percent from the line.
George will need a bit more development and could be a good player to stash in the G-League for a year if needed (Miami will not be heading to the postseason after finishing 15-17 this year). But he is someone who is on radars for his size and untapped potential.